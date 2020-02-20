Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AEGON were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AEGON by 226.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

