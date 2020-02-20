Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
NYSE:VPG opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
