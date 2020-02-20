Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

NYSE:VPG opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

