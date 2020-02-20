Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,565,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,948 shares.The stock last traded at $1.44 and had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

