Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Stock Price Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $21.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Vivint Solar traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $12.17, 2,858,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,444,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $57,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 10,665 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $80,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,741.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,430,570 shares of company stock worth $12,132,803 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vivint Solar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,528,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 597,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 1,115,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 978.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 815,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 740,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Vivint Solar Company Profile (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

