Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

VNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.