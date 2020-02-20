Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Walmart stock opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75.

Get Walmart alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.