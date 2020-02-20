Waltonchain Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005415 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.02664429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,486,051 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Allbit, HitBTC, Binance, Coinnest, OKEx, Bithumb, Kucoin, COSS, Huobi, DragonEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

