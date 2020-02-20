Wameja (LON:WJA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Wameja Limited (LON:WJA)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Wameja in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Wameja alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.95.

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wameja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wameja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.