Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,712. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

