WavesGo Trading Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One WavesGo token can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. WavesGo has a total market cap of $106,636.00 and $2.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WavesGo has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo launched on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,266,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,266,030 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo . The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html . WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

