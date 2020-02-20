Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of WSTG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

