Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter.
Shares of WSTG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Wayside Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.