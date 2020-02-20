Wells Fargo & Co Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $150.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.
Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. Entergy has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.