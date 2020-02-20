Wells Fargo & Co Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $150.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. Entergy has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

