WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.25

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2505 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,660. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Get WESFARMERS LTD/ADR alerts:

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.