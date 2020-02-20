WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.25

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2505 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,660. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.
About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.