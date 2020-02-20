Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Shares of WSA opened at A$2.66 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.84. Western Areas has a 12 month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of A$3.48 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of $727.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Western Areas
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.