Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of WSA opened at A$2.66 ($1.89) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.74 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.84. Western Areas has a 12 month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of A$3.48 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of $727.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Western Areas

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

