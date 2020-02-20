Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 671,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,543. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

