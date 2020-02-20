Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HYI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,241. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $16.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

