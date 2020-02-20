Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE GFY remained flat at $$17.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

