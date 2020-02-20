Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,123,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 581,541 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 37.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

