Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at SunTrust Banks

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,465. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.