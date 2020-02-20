Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.95-1.20 EPS.

WMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 8,203,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,194,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

