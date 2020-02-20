Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.95-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 8,203,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,194,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

