Wingstop Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend by an average of 46.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wingstop to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.26. 187,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. Wingstop has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

