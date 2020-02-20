Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.51

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 2590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 351,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.