Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock traded down $15.08 on Wednesday, reaching $140.16. 1,472,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,686. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -99.40 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.Com has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,983,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 260.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.