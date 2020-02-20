X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Trading 0.5% Higher

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $26.94, 25,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 940% from the average session volume of 2,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.