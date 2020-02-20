Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Xerox worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xerox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 591,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 85,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xerox by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

