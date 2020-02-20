Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,533 shares trading hands.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

