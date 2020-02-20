Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 5.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.47, 319,695 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 177,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $652,040. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

