Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report $358.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.84 million to $360.02 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $405.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at $73,037,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,836,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.30. 94,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,794. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

