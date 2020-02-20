Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to Announce $2.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

VAC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.54. 4,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,082. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

