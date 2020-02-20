Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $870.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post sales of $870.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $883.40 million and the lowest is $861.50 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $779.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

VAR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,692. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,417 shares of company stock worth $2,634,243. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

