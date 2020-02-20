Zacks: Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

