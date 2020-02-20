Zacks: Analysts Expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post sales of $12.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.37 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $13.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $55.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.35 million, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $58.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $177.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

