Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post sales of $620.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $628.00 million and the lowest is $609.70 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $577.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

EEFT stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,775. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 86.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

