Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.