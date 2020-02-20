Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post sales of $655.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $661.40 million. Pool reported sales of $597.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.60.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $232.37. 203,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.27. Pool has a twelve month low of $150.15 and a twelve month high of $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

