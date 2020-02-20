Zacks: Analysts Set $51.00 Price Target for Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $51.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $42.08 on Monday. Intercorp Financial has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

