Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $26.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the highest is $26.70 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $25.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $107.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $108.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.70 million, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $112.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $43.54. 1,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $589.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.51. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $71,741.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,523.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,743 shares of company stock valued at $482,411. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

