Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Tripadvisor posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

TRIP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,922. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

