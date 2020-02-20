Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.47%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRA. TheStreet cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of GRA stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. 616,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $79.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 521,161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.1% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 83,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

