Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $75.54 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

