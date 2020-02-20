Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will report $342.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $345.40 million. Titan International posted sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Titan International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Titan International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 840,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 273,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 415,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,652. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.