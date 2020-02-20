Zacks: CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. CPI Aerostructures’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CPI Aerostructures an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:CVU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,042. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

