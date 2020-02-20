Zacks: Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 117,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184,539 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.