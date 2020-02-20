Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ARDX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $545.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

