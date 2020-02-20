Zacks Investment Research Lowers Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Hold

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. Further, solid momentum across the company’s fitness, marine, outdoor and aviation segments continues to drive its top-line growth. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments will continue to aid its business growth. Chartplotters, advanced sonars and cartography among the new products are gaining traction in the market. Notably, shares of Garmin have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Garmin’s weak personal navigation device (PND) market remains a concern. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.99.

GRMN stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after acquiring an additional 853,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after acquiring an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

