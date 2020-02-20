Zacks Investment Research Lowers Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Hold

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

