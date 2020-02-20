Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to Hold

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE CHL traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,282,000 after purchasing an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 767,317 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 177,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,035,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

