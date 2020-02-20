Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) to “Buy”

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

PFSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PFSweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

PFSW opened at $4.44 on Thursday. PFSweb has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 million, a PE ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

