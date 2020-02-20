Zacks: RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 10.4% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RYB Education an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of RYB stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

